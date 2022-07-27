Faiza Gillani documents his Bali trip, gives major vacation goals
Share
Lollywood’s Beautiful and talented Faiza Gillani has been in the showbiz industry since 2010 nailing diverse characters and bagging numerous accolades for her outstanding performances. The Ullo Braey Farookht Nahi actress has quite an exhaustive routine given her upcoming projects. While many of the industry’s stars are currently vacationing in different parts of the world, Gillani did not shy away and decided to vacay in Bali, Indonesia.
Bali is known to rank among the top vacation destinations for tourists around the world. The island and its scenic beauty with all the lush green forests and serene waterfalls bewitch not only the wanderlusts but also anyone looking to get away from urban life’s hustle-bustle. The Jaan Hatheli Parr actress is currently on a trip to Bali with her adorable little family, undoubtedly having the best time of her life.
View this post on Instagram
The actress’s social media is full of pictures that left netizens in awe of the picturesque destinations wanting to catch many more glimpses. It is safe to say that the Prem Gali star managed to set the bar higher with her latest trip letting fans go gaga. For those planning a vacation, the Aetibaar star's trip became a goal.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, the actress is starring in the drama serial Aetibaar and also made a cameo appearance in Churails.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Faiza Gillani documents his Bali trip, gives major vacation goals11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor ...11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shares cinderella story about her shoes11:22 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- TTP thanks Pakistani delegation for Afghanistan visit but ‘is not ...10:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022