LIVE: PTI Chief Imran Khan addresses nation after Supreme Court verdict
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier and PTI chief Imran Khan is addressing the nation, a day after the Supreme Court overruled Hamza Shahbaz's election as chief minister of Punjab.
Khan decided to address the nation as Supreme Court rejected Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari's ruling, paving the way for Pervaiz Elahi to get the coveted seat of Chief Minister.
The cricketer turned politician hailed the nation for coming out last evening in support of the apex court's decision, which according to Khan upheld the ‘Constitution and the law’.
On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to observe ‘thanksgiving day’ today to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.
Imran Khan earlier appreciated the top court for ‘standing firm and upholding the Constitution and the law’ and thanked people of Punjab, for coming out in unprecedented numbers in the by-elections.
Political uncertainty in the country’s largest province continues following the ouster of Imran Khan, while the country’s economic stability has been pushed further into the risk zone.
