Pervaiz Elahi sworn in as Punjab chief minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Soon after PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz was removed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was sworn in as new chief minister of Punjab.
President Arif Alvi administered oath to Elahi at a late night ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad.
Earlier, the Supreme Court declared Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister election case illegal.
Mazari had declared Hamza winner even though he received 179 votes against Elahi who received 186 votes in the run-off election for Punjab chief minister's office on July 22.
ایوان صدر میں وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی کی تقریب حلف برداری pic.twitter.com/Yg3Ne4rlEk— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) July 26, 2022
A three-member SC bench consisting of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar had initially ordered Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman to administer oath to Elahi.
However, he refused to perform his duties and consequently President Arif Alvi administered the oath.
After Punjab Governor's refusal, Elahi left for Islamabad late Tuesday night to take oath from Alvi as per the Supreme Court's orders.
چوہدری پرویز الٰہی وزیر اعلٰی پنجاب کا حلف لینے کیلئے اسلام آباد پہنچ گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/FwM99YArhQ— Parvez Elahi (@chparvezelahi) July 26, 2022
According to reports, President Alvi had sent a special aircraft to bring Elahi to Islamabad for the oath ceremony.
The Supreme Court said in the 11-page short order, "We find that the understanding and implementation of the said short judgment as well as the provisions of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution by the Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Lahore (Respondent No.1) was patently incorrect and erroneous and cannot be sustained."
The order then declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza's 179.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pervaiz Elahi sworn in as Punjab chief minister03:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan chess team all set to participate in international Olympiad ...11:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Omar Khalid cards 73 to stay in hunt at US Junior Amateurs11:38 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Punjab Sports Dept to hold Punjab Open Tennis Tournament in August11:13 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Titanic actor dies of cancer-related illness07:20 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ahsan Mohsin Ikram curses Sindh govt as Karachi sinks in rainwater10:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022