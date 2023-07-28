17-year-old Nepalese breaks Pakistani's record as the youngest alpinist

Breaking the record of Pakistan's young top mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, Nepal's Nima Rinji Sherpa took the crown of the youngest alpinist to summit one of the highest peaks in the world.

Sherpa successful climbed atop K-2, the second highest peak in the world. The 17-year-old Nepalese mountaineer, climbed a whopping 8611 meters high, making him the youngest alpinist to do so.

Previously, Kashif, at the age of 19, had soared the peak of Dhaulagiri mountain at 8,167 metres above sea level.

Kashif held the title as the youngest mountaineer from Pakistan to have ascended all 12 of the world's highest peaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nima Rinji Sherpa (@nimasherpa_official)

Shehroze began his adventure when he first summited Mansehra's Makra Peak (3,885 m) at the age of 11.

An avid alpinist, Sherpa is the youngest person to climb Everest and Lhotse in one attempt, and also climbed Nanga Parbat (8126m), and Manaslu -8163m.