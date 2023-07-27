How to Check AIOU Admission Confirmation Autumn 2023

When a new fresh applicant is going to register for the AIOU registration and www.aiou.edu.pk admission confirmmation 2023, people are encountering various difficulties when taking the AIOU Admission Confirmation 2023 or through the mail.
They then became mired in a variety of issues, making it impossible for them to learn how to apply to the particular educational institution. So, in this section, we'll go into depth about AIOU Admission Confirmation 2023, including how to send the application and how to examine the way of filling it out.
The AIOU Admission Form is available to fill out beginning in the autumn on the university's official website and at any of its campuses. Some photocopy shop owners also have access to this form and are a great source of information for the entire country of Pakistan as well as the rest of the world.
If you plan to enrol in undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, or intermediate-level programmes, you'll need to get the AIOU Prospectus 2023 from them.
Read it carefully since it contains information on the study services provided by the greatest educational platform for students who are unable to learn in private or other institutions.
How can I check my user ID and password in AIOU?
In order to confirm a student's enrollment at Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, go to https://www.aiou.edu.pk/Admission.asp and click the link to open a new tab. When the following options appear in the new window in front of you as mentioned below, check them out:
- Program
- Select Level / Programmes
- Search By:
- Roll no
- Registration no
- Challan no
Pick one of ID's from the list. remember it, then write on the bank challan form when you receive the student copy of the challan form from the bank after the AIOU Admission Fee has been deposited.
The AIOU Admission Confirmation BA Spring Semester 2023 is shown in front of you once you input the search term.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.