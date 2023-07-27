Search

New Suzuki bikes latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

27 Jul, 2023
Suzuki is a well-known motorcycle manufacturer with huge following in the local market thanks to its broad range of two-wheelers in a variety of markets, including adventure motorcycles, sports bikes and bikes for everyday use.

Suzuki raised the price for all of its models, including the Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150, as costs across the board continue to rise.

Suzuki bikes continue to rule the streets despite the record price increase on these motorcycles.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Model Updated Price (PKR)
Suzuki GD 110s 335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 488,000
Suzuki GS 150  364,000
Suzuki GR 150  521,000

