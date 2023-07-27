PAKvSL: Sri Lanka lose openers after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka lost openers Nishan Madushka and captain Dimuth Karunaratne after Pakistan declared their first innings with a lead of 410 runs on the fourth morning of the second Test in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka were 99 for two in their second innings, still trailing the tourists by 311.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 576 runs on day four of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. They built a massive lead of 410 runs before making the declaration.

Mohammad Rizwan, along with Salman Ali Agha, was at the crease when play resumed on the fourth day. Rizwan completed his eighth Test fifty, prompting the team to end their innings.

Salman Ali Agha played a brilliant innings, scoring an unbeaten 132 off 154 balls, further extending Pakistan’s lead after Abdullah Shafique, who had scored his maiden double century, was dismissed.

As the game entered the fourth day, Sri Lanka began their second innings with Nishan Madushka and Dimuth at the stumps.

On the third day of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double hundred and Salman Ali Agha’s second century had put Pakistan in a dominant position. At stumps on that day, Pakistan had reached 563 for five in 132 overs, leading by 397 runs.

When Pakistan resumed their first innings on the second day at the overnight score of 178 for two, they lost their captain Babar Azam, who added 11 runs to his overnight score before getting dismissed. Saud Shakeel, who had scored a double century in the first Test, joined Abdullah Shafique, and together they added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. During his innings of 57 runs, Saud Shakeel achieved the remarkable feat of being the only batter in the world to score six half-centuries in seven Test matches, with two centuries.

After Saud’s departure, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed got hit on the head by a bouncer from Asitha Fernando in the 86th over of the innings and had to leave the field. He was substituted with Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute.

Abdullah Shafique eventually scored 201 off 326 balls, including 19 fours and four sixes, before returning to the pavilion.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan then formed an unbroken partnership of 95 runs for the sixth wicket. Agha’s unbeaten knock of 132 came off 148 balls, featuring 15 fours and one six.