PCF high-ups congratulate new world junior squash champion Hamza Khan

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, and President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, have extended their heartfelt felicitations to Hamza Khan, the newly crowned world junior squash champion from Pakistan.

Hamza Khan's achievement in the Squash Junior World Championship held in Melbourne has been nothing short of remarkable, and he is seen as a rising star, following in the illustrious footsteps of the living squash legend, Jansher Khan. "We are immensely proud of Hamza Khan's remarkable feat at the World Junior Squash Championship. His talent and dedication have brought great honor to our nation," said Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of PCF.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of PCF, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Hamza's victory is a testament to his hard work and the exceptional skills he possesses. We believe he has the potential to become one of the brightest stars in the world of squash."

The PCF leaders also took the opportunity to express their gratitude to President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, for his invaluable support in Hamza Khan's success. "We extend our sincere thanks to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for his unwavering support towards nurturing sports talents in Pakistan," they added.

Encouraged by Hamza's victory and recognizing the potential in other young athletes, the Pakistan Cycling Federation appeals to both the government and private sector to generously back and support talented individuals like Hamza Khan. "The success of young athletes like Hamza depends not only on their talent and hard work but also on the support they receive. We urge the government and private sector to invest in their future and provide the necessary resources and facilities for them to excel on the global stage," they concluded.