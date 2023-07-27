PCF high-ups congratulate new world junior squash champion Hamza Khan

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, and President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, have extended their heartfelt felicitations to Hamza Khan, the newly crowned world junior squash champion from Pakistan.
Hamza Khan's achievement in the Squash Junior World Championship held in Melbourne has been nothing short of remarkable, and he is seen as a rising star, following in the illustrious footsteps of the living squash legend, Jansher Khan. "We are immensely proud of Hamza Khan's remarkable feat at the World Junior Squash Championship. His talent and dedication have brought great honor to our nation," said Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of PCF.
Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of PCF, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Hamza's victory is a testament to his hard work and the exceptional skills he possesses. We believe he has the potential to become one of the brightest stars in the world of squash."
The PCF leaders also took the opportunity to express their gratitude to President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, for his invaluable support in Hamza Khan's success. "We extend our sincere thanks to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for his unwavering support towards nurturing sports talents in Pakistan," they added.
Encouraged by Hamza's victory and recognizing the potential in other young athletes, the Pakistan Cycling Federation appeals to both the government and private sector to generously back and support talented individuals like Hamza Khan. "The success of young athletes like Hamza depends not only on their talent and hard work but also on the support they receive. We urge the government and private sector to invest in their future and provide the necessary resources and facilities for them to excel on the global stage," they concluded.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
