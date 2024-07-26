Search

Which Pakistani city is ranked world's 2nd riskiest by Forbes Advisor?

10:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Karachi
Source: File photo

Karachi, the largest urban metropolis of Pakistan, has been ranked the world’s second riskiest city by Forbes Advisor.

The port city is ranked just after Caracas, Venezuela, in a list based on a study comparing 60 international cities across seven key metrics: crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security. According to Forbes Advisor, Karachi has the highest personal security risk, reflecting threats from crime, violence, terrorism, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.

The U.S. State Department has also rated Karachi second in terms of travel safety risks. The city holds the fourth highest infrastructure security risk.

“Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police, targets,” the U.S. State Department stated in a travel advisory published in June 2023. They gave Pakistan a “Level 3” advisory, cautioning visitors to reconsider travel," reported CNBC.

Caracas, Venezuela tops the list of the world’s riskiest cities, with the highest health security risk due to the low level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure, as well as the highest crime risk.

Yangon, Myanmar holds the third place on the list. The city has the highest digital security risk and the third highest personal security risk, reflecting threats from crime, violence, terrorism, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.

Safest Cities

In contrast, Forbes Advisor also revealed the names of the top three safest cities in the world:

Singapore
Tokyo, Japan
Toronto, Canada

Singapore secured the best travel safety rating from the State Department. It has the lowest natural disaster risk and the second lowest health security risk.

Tokyo, Japan, ranks second with the lowest health security risk and the best travel safety rating from the State Department.

Toronto, Canada, secured third place on the list of the world’s safest cities.

