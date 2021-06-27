2 explosions rock Indian air force-operated area in IIOJK airport

SRINAGAR – Two explosions were reported at the high-security zone of the air force station in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reports in media quoting the Indian air force stated that at least two personnel sustained minor injuries but are out of danger. The blasts are said to be ‘low intensity’ and occurred within a span of five minutes in the wee hours of Sunday. The first explosion occurred at around 1.40 am and the other, weaker in intensity, a little later.

‘Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. The investigation is in progress along with civil agencies’, the official Twitter handle of the Indian air force cited.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

Reports also cited that the Indian defense minister spoke to top officials of the air staff regarding the incident. The second senior-most officer in the Western Air Command is slated to reach Force Station to review the situation.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 27, 2021

In wake of the explosions, forces stations in Ambala, Pathankot, and Awantipora have been placed on high alert while law enforcers in Jammu have lodged an FIR under the explosives act. The case is now being treated as a terror investigation.

The Jammu airport is a civil airport with a runway and the ATC under the Indian air force.