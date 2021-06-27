Hira Mani trolled for sharing romantic photo with husband
01:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Hira Mani has lately been quite active on her social media handles as the Do Bol star gave sneak peeks into her trip to the USA where she is vacationing.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star has never shied away from giving peculiar views that raise eyebrows and this time was no exception either.
Taking to Instagram, Hira shared a romantic photo with her husband Mani during their tour to America.
The netizens started criticising the couple for sharing such pictures publicly.
