Balochistan High Court suspends PCB chairman election 

Web Desk 12:20 AM | 27 Jun, 2023
Balochistan High Court suspends PCB chairman election 
Source: BHC Website

QUETTA - The Balochistan High Court has temporarily suspended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman election. Elections will not take place until July 17 as a result of a stay order granted on Monday by Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz.

On his Twitter account, former PCB management committee member Shakil Shaikh also acknowledged the aforementioned development.

On Tuesday, June 27, the PCB offices in Lahore were to host the election for the PCB Chairman.

Former PCB management committee member Gul Mohammad Kakar filed a petition to contest the results of the PCB Chairman election.

Until their petitions are heard, the petitioner asked the court to temporarily suspend Board of Governors (BoG) and elections for chairman.

In addition, the petition claimed that the formation of the BoG violated the recommendations made by the previous management committee and that any meeting held between the BoG and the election of the PCB Chairman would be unlawful.

It is to remember that Najam Sethi, a former chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has announced to step out from the PCB Chairman contest. 

Due to his decision, Zaka Ashraf, the former PCB chairman, is currently the candidate receiving the most attention.

