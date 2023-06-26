Pakistan delivers demarche to US over Biden-Modi joint statement

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission on Monday evening and delivered him a démarche over the US-India Joint Statement against Pakistan that was issued on June 22.

As per a statement from the Foreign Office (FO), Pakistan expressed its concern and disappointment at "the unjustified, one-sided and misleading references" made to Pakistan in the joint statement.

The US side was informed of Pakistan’s stance.

It was emphasised that the US should refrain from issuing statements that could be perceived as endorsing India’s unfounded and politically-motivated narrative against Pakistan. It was stressed that the counterterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US had been progressing well.

Creating an enabling environment based on trust and understanding was deemed crucial to further strengthen the Pakistan-US ties."Pakistan expects the US to uphold the principles of mutual respect and support, fostering stronger ties between the two nations," the Foreign Office said.