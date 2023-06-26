World's largest tent city set up in Mina as Hajj pilgrimmage begins

MAKKAH – As Hajj pilgrimage has begun, world’s largest tent city has been set up in Mina where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims will stay overnight and offer prayers.

After Fajr prayers, pilgrims will leave for Waqoof e Arafah, which is the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage, and offer Zuhr and Asr prayers together after listening to a sermon.

Around 2.5 million pilgrims from all over the world and 200,000 from Pakistan have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year.