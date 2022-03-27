LIVE: PM Imran reiterates not to spare ‘three stooges’ even if ‘life, govt at stake’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing PTI’s power show titled Amr Bil Maroof at Parade Ground in the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

Addressing a huge crowd, the premier first thanked the nation saying the way people turned up on his call from all corners of Pakistan is commendable.

“I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart,” the premier said in his opening remarks while he also paid tribute to PTI parliamentarians as you rejected the bribe and made me happy and I am proud of you.

Live 🔴



وزیراعظم عمران خان کا اسلام آباد میں عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب۔@PakPMO https://t.co/G7TqBNBCWb — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 27, 2022

Imran Khan earlier arrived in a chopper as footage shared on the PTI's Twitter account showed a large crowd in attendance, with buses and cars lined up outside the venue.

Addressing the crowd, the premier said he entered politics 25 years ago and formed a political party for only one thing and that is following the vision of Pakistan.

Flanked by PTI top leaders on stage, Khan said he put Pakistan on the path of becoming a 'Madina-like' welfare state saying it was a dream for a common man to get free treatment at private hospitals in previous regimes.

Firing fresh salvo at opposition, he said, ‘three stooges’ are moving out to oust me adding that PDM leaders are avoiding accountability using gimmicks however, he promised not to spare the ‘corrupt leaders’ come what may. Khan said he was ready to put his government at stake for this purpose.

He continued his speech saying there will be no NRO this time for the ‘three stooges’ as they had got one under former dictator Musharraf. The former president committed a crime by giving them an NRO to save his government, he added.

PM mentioned setting up a justice system that allows the downtrodden to win justice, while his government has introduced a law to guarantee inheritance rights for women.

Khan is addressing the charged crowd after PTI leaders took turns addressing their party workers and supporters. PM arrived at the venue at around 530pm in a helicopter that hovered over the rally briefly and landed at the nearby helipad.

More to follow...