PTI all set to flex political muscles in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared an important voice note with his party supporters ahead of a public gathering in Islamabad today (March 27).

In a voice message, the PTI chairman said, "Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI, it's a battle for the future of our nation.

The premier urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockages on the roads. He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

"We are out to make Pakistan's history today," PM Imran Khan concluded.

The federal capital is all set to host a major political power show as the workers of ruling PTI from different parts of the country have started reaching the Parade Ground to participate in "Amr-bel-Maroof" rally.

As the clock ticks towards PTI's rally, all the preparations of the event also move towards completion. The stage for the rally has been made using 36 containers while a special container has been placed for the senior leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked party leaders to gather one million people for the rally. Addressing a rally in Swat recently, the premier had urged the nation to reach Islamabad on March 27 to tell the world that Pakistanis "stand with the truth and are against corruption".

The opposition parties are also marching towards Islamabad ahead of the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan.

The workers and leaders of the JUI-F, representing the Opposition parties' alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), are already at the venue of their rally to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Srinagar Highway.

PML-N caravan, “Mehngai Mukao March”, led by Maryam Nawaz and leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz are also on their way to join PDM in Islamabad.