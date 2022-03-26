Putin launches military drills on disputed island after Russia halts peace talks with Japan
Share
Days after Moscow halted peace talks with Japan because of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japanese media said on Saturday Russia was conducting drills on islands claimed by Tokyo.
Russia’s Interfax news agency said on Friday that Russia’s Eastern Military District was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment.
However, it did not say where on the island chain, connecting Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula and Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the drills were taking place.
Japanese media said they were on territory the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War Two that is claimed by Tokyo.
The territorial dispute over the four islets — which Russia says are part of its Kuril chain and which Japan calls its Northern Territories — has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat makes 'shocking' claim about First Lady after meeting ...11:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Putin launches military drills on disputed island after Russia halts ...11:05 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- 13 PTI MNAs respond to show-cause notices, refute allegations10:25 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- IHC orders action against JUI-F activists trying to stage a sit-in on ...09:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Buzdar prepares summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly ahead of no-trust ...08:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to be featured on New York's ...07:24 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Sana Javed celebrates birthday with a star-studded bash06:59 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Bigg Boss famed Akasa jumps onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon07:50 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022