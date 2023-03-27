AFGvPAK: Afghanistan field first against Pakistan in last T20I

SHARJAH – Afghanistan won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the third and final match of the T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

The last game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah at 9:00 pm tonight.

After back-to-back defeats, it is the manner in which Men in Green have wilted without a successful chase that has led to such gloom regarding Shaheens’ chances of claiming a single win.

Apparently, the new squad has new have not been impressive in the first two games in contrary to expectations.

Underdog Afghanistan on Sunday clinched its first-ever series win against Pakistan by beating Shadab XI by seven wickets. Chasing an easy target of 131, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to thump team green in a thriller.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz raked accolades with a beautiful knock of 44 runs in 49 balls for the winning side. Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi displayed A-game. For Men in Green, Zaman Khan, and Ihsanullah got one scalp each.

In the first half of the game, Imad Wasim slammed his maiden half-ton, helping team green to get at 130-6 in the second game. Skipper Shadab Khan joined him and the duo added 67 for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, Afghanistan bagged the first match by six wickets on Friday.