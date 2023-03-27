AFGvPAK: Pakistan aim to avoid whitewash humiliation in last T20 against Afghanistan today

SHARJAH – Pakistan go into the third and final match of their T20 series against Afghanistan on Monday looking to save them from the humiliation of a whitewash.

The last game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah at 9:00 pm tonight.

After back-to-back defeats, it is the manner in which Men in Green have wilted without a successful chase that has led to such gloom regarding Shaheens’ chances of claiming a single win.

Apparently, the new squad has new have not been impressive in the first two games in contrary to expectations.

Underdog Afghanistan on Sunday clinched its first-ever series win against Pakistan by beating Shadab XI by seven wickets. Chasing an easy target of 131, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to thump team green in a thriller.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz raked accolades with a beautiful knock of 44 runs in 49 balls for the winning side. Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi displayed A-game. For Men in Green, Zaman Khan, and Ihsanullah got one scalp each.

In the first half of the game, Imad Wasim slammed his maiden half-ton, helping team green to get at 130-6 in the second game. Skipper Shadab Khan joined him and the duo added 67 for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, Afghanistan bagged the first match by six wickets on Friday.