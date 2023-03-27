AFGvPAK: Pakistan aim to avoid whitewash humiliation in last T20 against Afghanistan today

SHARJAH – Pakistan go into the third and final match of their T20 series against Afghanistan on Monday looking to save them from the humiliation of a whitewash.
The last game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah at 9:00 pm tonight.
After back-to-back defeats, it is the manner in which Men in Green have wilted without a successful chase that has led to such gloom regarding Shaheens’ chances of claiming a single win.
Apparently, the new squad has new have not been impressive in the first two games in contrary to expectations.
Underdog Afghanistan on Sunday clinched its first-ever series win against Pakistan by beating Shadab XI by seven wickets. Chasing an easy target of 131, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to thump team green in a thriller.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz raked accolades with a beautiful knock of 44 runs in 49 balls for the winning side. Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi displayed A-game. For Men in Green, Zaman Khan, and Ihsanullah got one scalp each.
In the first half of the game, Imad Wasim slammed his maiden half-ton, helping team green to get at 130-6 in the second game. Skipper Shadab Khan joined him and the duo added 67 for the sixth wicket.
Earlier, Afghanistan bagged the first match by six wickets on Friday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
