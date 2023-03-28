Fruit for Rs10 per kg this Ramadan, but where?

In Pakistan, where the holy month of Ramadan has given wings to fruits and inflation has made the lives of ordinary people difficult, the Mustafa Hanif Trust has accepted the challenge to provide fruit to people at Rs10 per kilogramme.

Hundreds of people line up at Mustafa Hanif's affordable fruit stand at Jail Chowrangi in Karachi to buy fruit and this fruit stand has been there every Ramadan for more than three years now.

Fruit is distributed by Hanif, a successful businessman and well-known YouTuber, on a first come, first served basis. He says tokens are distributed based on the number of fruit bags available every day.

The YouTuber says that his Trust too is affected by inflation and believes that prices are about twice as high as they were a year ago. He says, "The fruit we are purchasing for Rs100,000 today was available for R60,000 to Rs65,000 last year."