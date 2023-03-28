Fruit for Rs10 per kg this Ramadan, but where?

In Pakistan, where the holy month of Ramadan has given wings to fruits and inflation has made the lives of ordinary people difficult, the Mustafa Hanif Trust has accepted the challenge to provide fruit to people at Rs10 per kilogramme.
Hundreds of people line up at Mustafa Hanif's affordable fruit stand at Jail Chowrangi in Karachi to buy fruit and this fruit stand has been there every Ramadan for more than three years now.
Fruit is distributed by Hanif, a successful businessman and well-known YouTuber, on a first come, first served basis. He says tokens are distributed based on the number of fruit bags available every day.
The YouTuber says that his Trust too is affected by inflation and believes that prices are about twice as high as they were a year ago. He says, "The fruit we are purchasing for Rs100,000 today was available for R60,000 to Rs65,000 last year."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
