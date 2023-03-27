Several PTI leaders arrested as Imran Khan arrives at IHC to get bail in terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today to get protective bail in multiple terrorism cases registered against him.

Graphics aired by local media showed the defiant leader entering the court premises while a large number of Islamabad police personnel surrounded his bulletproof vehicle.

Khan appeared before the court to secure protective bail in at least seven cases registered against him at CTD police stations and other police stations related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex.

عمران خان کی گاڑی اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے دروازے پر موجود۔

pic.twitter.com/aDGCCffxY5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, Khan left for Islamabad after the party’s top officials and legal consultants exchanged views in a crucial meeting. Several leaders including Fawad Chaudhry have already departed for the federal capital with the PTI chief left with some of his aides and activists in a convoy.

Reports in local media suggest that the former premier is expected to plead for bail based on security concerns in the plea. Last week, Lahore High Court granted him interim bail in several cases until March 27 (today) and directed him to appear in the relevant court before the deadline.

چئیرمین عمران خان زمان پارک سے اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کے لیے روانہ

pic.twitter.com/fTUf5ScczA — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2023

Islamabad Police have made stringent arrangements in accordance with court orders and directed only relevant people to enter the court premises.

IGP Islamabad and other officials warned of action against those violating Section 144 in today’s hearing. Law enforcers will use legal methods without discrimination and full enforcement of the law will be implemented to avert any untoward incident.

More to follow...