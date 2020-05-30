First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses

PESHAWAR – Health officials in Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa this week reported death of a nurse, believed to be the first in the northwestern province.

Musarrat Dilber Bibi, a Senior Staff Nurse of Kohat’s Liaqat Memorial Hospital, was brought to the hospital in Peshawar for treatment three days ago but she could not survive, said a KP Nurses Association's official.

Nearly 90 nurses have been tested positive for COVID-19 - an illness caused by the novel coronavirus - in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the association.

Provincial chief minister Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the medical worker's death.

In a condolence message, he said that the efforts of doctors and nurses were not hidden from anyone playing vital role against coronavirus.

Mussarat's death comes after the demise of two doctors in the province including Dr Javed at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Dr Ashraf at the Saddar Headquarters Hospital. Amongst paramedics and health workers, Wasim Gul at the Hayatabad Rural Health Centre (RHC), Haji Munir a technician at a Swabi hospital and ward boy Shakir in Charsadda have succumbed to the virus. An ambulance driver has also succumbed to the virus in the provincial capital.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose above 68,000 on Saturday.

Pakistan surpasses 70,000 cases of coronavirus ... 05:46 PM | 31 May, 2020 LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 70,868, according to government data till ...

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 453 have died from the disease.