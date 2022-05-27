At least one dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof collapse (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:24 AM | 27 May, 2022
At least one dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof collapse (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A man died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a lobby PC hotel collapsed on Thursday evening. 

Rescue efforts were underway while the injured were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Raees Ahmad.

Police have ruled out the possibility of terrorism in the incident. 

This is a developing story

More From This Category
Six Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously ...
11:20 PM | 26 May, 2022
Pakistan increases petroleum prices by Rs30 per ...
10:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
Imran Khan among several PTI leaders booked for ...
09:07 PM | 26 May, 2022
PTI takes full financial responsibility for slain ...
09:33 PM | 26 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting ...
08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
Punjab announces summer vacations for schools
08:04 PM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr