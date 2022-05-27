At least one dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof collapse (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A man died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a lobby PC hotel collapsed on Thursday evening.

Rescue efforts were underway while the injured were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Raees Ahmad.

At least one person died while 3 others injured when roof of PC hotel collapsed. #Karachi#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/HmvGtN7nx7 — Mohsin Hassan (@mohsinhassan84) May 26, 2022

Police have ruled out the possibility of terrorism in the incident.

This is a developing story