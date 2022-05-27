PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation tonight
05:04 PM | 27 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation on Friday night, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.
In a tweet, she said the premier will announce the policy decisions of coalition government on the important issues.
Pakistan Television will air the address live at 8:00 PM.
This story will be updated accordingly
