PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation tonight
Web Desk
05:04 PM | 27 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation tonight
Source: Shehbaz Sharif (Facebook)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation on Friday night, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, she said the premier will announce the policy decisions of coalition government on the important issues.

Pakistan Television will air the address live at 8:00 PM.

This story will be updated accordingly

More From This Category
Shireen Mazari's daughter booked for 'abusing' ...
06:43 PM | 27 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case ...
06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
No deal with establishment, says Imran Khan
04:13 PM | 27 May, 2022
Supreme Court seeks names of cabinet members ...
02:41 PM | 27 May, 2022
Senate passes bills to amend elections and NAB ...
02:00 PM | 27 May, 2022
GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ...
01:08 PM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case dismissed by Islamabad court 
06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr