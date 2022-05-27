Two dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof collapse (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:24 AM | 27 May, 2022
Two dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof collapse (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Two people died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a lobby PC hotel collapsed on Thursday evening. 

Rescue efforts were underway while the injured were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as Raees Ahmad.

Police have ruled out the possibility of terrorism in the incident.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Karachi South denied the involvement of any terrorist activity.

“It seems a false ceiling collapsed due to leakage of water pipes, however, no evidence of terrorism has been found,” he added.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Rangers personnel have reached the spot and are partaking in the rescue operations.

Regarding the accident, the hotel administration said an old part of the hotel’s roof had collapsed, after which the hotel staff started rescue work immediately.

“Precautionary measures have been taken after the incident and further investigations are underway," said the administration.

More From This Category
No deal with establishment, says Imran Khan
04:13 PM | 27 May, 2022
Supreme Court seeks names of cabinet members ...
02:41 PM | 27 May, 2022
Senate passes bills to amend elections and NAB ...
02:00 PM | 27 May, 2022
GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ...
01:08 PM | 27 May, 2022
Stock market, rupee respond positively as govt ...
12:20 PM | 27 May, 2022
Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with ...
11:17 AM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas’ new photo in short dress draws severe criticism
03:35 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr