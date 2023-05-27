Third most visited cultural site in Paris is closing for 5 years: Read details here

PARIS - The third most visited cultural site in Paris will close its doors for a period of five years to undergo essential repairs and construction work.
The 'Centre Pompidou' is set to undergo a transformative makeover for which it is being shut after captivating art and architecture enthusiasts for 50 years with its unconventional inside-out design.
The extensive overhaul scheduled from 2025 to 2030 aims to secure the future of the Centre Pompidou, which houses galleries, a library, and a restaurant within its groundbreaking exterior of pipes and conduits. Rima Abdul Malak, France's Minister of Culture, recently announced the modernization and asbestos removal project, estimated to cost €260 million ($282 million), with the goal of ensuring the center's longevity.
Originally it was planned that the closure would begin in September 2023 but the renovation was postponed to take place after the Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris in 2024.
Located in the heart of Paris, the Pompidou, named after former French President Georges Pompidou, attracts millions of visitors each year and offers spectacular views of the city.
Laurent Le Bon, the president of the landmark, told CNN that the refurbishment project aims to reinvigorate the "original utopia" of the Centre Pompidou while addressing cultural, societal, and environmental challenges anticipated in the years to come.
Among the notable features of the renovation is the addition of a new 1,500-square-meter terrace, providing panoramic views of the western part of the city. Interestingly, the improvements will lead to a 60% reduction in the center's energy consumption.
During the closure, visitors will still have access to some of the Centre Pompidou's highlights. Meanwhile, the public library's 400,000 books will be relocated to a temporary site called Le Lumière in Paris's Bercy district, while artworks from the National Modern Art Museum will be exhibited in various locations across Paris, France, and abroad.
The Centre Pompidou was constructed on a former parking lot and was designed by renowned architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers. Stats say that the facility welcomed 5.4 million French and foreign tourists in 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.