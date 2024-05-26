Search

Hundreds of people with disabilities rally in Karachi against Gaza genocide

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 26 May, 2024
Pro Palestine protest in Karachi
Source: Social media

Hundreds of people with disabilities rallied in Karachi on Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging non-disabled individuals to join the cause. This demonstration showed strong solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The war in Gaza began after a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, killing over 1,100 people. This was a response to the worsening conditions of Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Israel's retaliatory offensive, seen as disproportionate, has resulted in over 35,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The rally in Karachi, organized by the Disabled Welfare Association (DWA) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party, highlighted the commitment of people with disabilities to the cause.

Shaina Ali, attending the rally in a wheelchair, questioned why non-disabled individuals were not participating, emphasizing the indiscriminate violence against women and children in Gaza. She called on Pakistanis to boycott Israeli products and praised Western countries for their support of Palestinians.

Dr. Rahat, a disabled JI councilor, stated that the large turnout sent a strong message against the "genocide" of Palestinians, showing widespread Pakistani support. Rehan Gohar, a DWA official, encouraged Muslims worldwide to unite for Palestine and urged Gaza’s Muslims not to lose hope.

Noor-ul-Ain, a 14-year-old protester, emphasized the need for justice for Palestinian Muslims and called for an end to Israel's war.

Pakistan, which does not recognize Israel, advocates for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The country has raised the issue of Israel's actions in Gaza at the United Nations through its representative, Ambassador Munir Akram.

Hundreds of people with disabilities rally in Karachi against Gaza ...

