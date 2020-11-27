Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at Bilawal House Karachi
It's a big day for Bhutto-Zardari family as Bakhtawar, the elder daughter of Benazir and Asif, has engaged to the son of a American-Pakistani businessman at Bilwal House Karachi.
Latest reports say the couple have exchanged the rings in a private ceremony that started at 4:00 pm. Her fiancé, Mehmood Chaudhry, left his hotel for their engagement ceremony at Bilawal House on Friday evening. He was wearing white shalwar kameez and a chadar.
Asif Zardari attended the engagement ceremony while her brother Bilawal could not attend as he is self-isolating himself after testing positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old could not attend the engagement ceremony as per the instructions of his doctors.
According to private TV channel, the engagement was attended by a number of friends of the three siblings: Bakhtwar, Aseefa and Bilawal.
Reports in local media also suggest that PPP MNAs and MPAs were not invited to attend the function.
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali ...
More updates to follow
