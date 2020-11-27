Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at Bilawal House Karachi
Web Desk
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at Bilawal House Karachi
Share

It's a big day for Bhutto-Zardari family as Bakhtawar, the elder daughter of Benazir and Asif, has engaged to the son of a American-Pakistani businessman at Bilwal House Karachi.

Latest reports say the couple have exchanged the rings in a private ceremony that started at 4:00 pm. Her fiancé, Mehmood Chaudhry, left his hotel for their engagement ceremony at Bilawal House on Friday evening. He was wearing white shalwar kameez and a chadar.

Asif Zardari attended the engagement ceremony while her brother Bilawal could not attend as he is self-isolating himself after testing positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old could not attend the engagement ceremony as per the instructions of his doctors.

According to private TV channel, the engagement was attended by a number of friends of the three siblings: Bakhtwar, Aseefa and Bilawal.

Reports in local media also suggest that PPP MNAs and MPAs were not invited to attend the function.

‘Emotional’ Bakhtawar tweets just ahead of ... 05:24 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali ...

More updates to follow

More From This Category
Khalid Khurshid Khan picked as new ...
06:53 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
PTI leader’s driver among 5 killed in ...
06:31 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at ...
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
POF Wah: COAS Bajwa inspects 'backbone' of ...
06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 2020
05:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
‘Emotional’ Bakhtawar tweets just ahead of ...
05:24 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at Bilawal House Karachi
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr