Cancel rallies for the sake of public, PM Imran urges PDM amid second COVID-19 wave
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday again urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, to cancel its rallies keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19.
The premier while addressing the government spokespersons in a meeting vowed that no permission will be granted to hold public gathering as such events could lead to massive surge in cases.
Hitting out at PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, he said that the children of corrupt politicians are struggling to save the looted money of their elders, adding that public’s life did not matter for them.
On one side world is taking measures to control the second wave of COVID-19, he said, adding that the self-centered politicians are putting lives of people on risk.
He reiterated that no NRO will be given to them.
His statement comes days ahead PDM is set to hold its anti-government rally in Multan on November 30.
