POF Wah: COAS Bajwa inspects 'backbone' of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Friday.

The top military commander was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units, according to an ISPR statement. The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces.

COAS Bajwa was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer.

He visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased. Appreciating management & Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, Gen Bajwa termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan.

"Technological up-gradation / modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield," the Army chief concluded.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.