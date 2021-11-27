Lower Dir’s civil judge suspended for allegedly raping woman

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended a senior civil judge for allegedly raping a woman in Lower Dir.

A statement issued by PHC registrar said that the court believes in the supremacy of law.

A day earlier, police arrested judge Jamshed Kundi after the alleged victim lodged a complaint against him. An FIR has also been registered against him.

The victim claimed that she had given gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 million to the judge after he assured her of getting a job for her sister.

She said that Kundi called her on the morning of November 25, 2021, and said that he was unable to get a job for her sister. He asked her to come to his official residence in Balambat area so he could return the money.

When the woman went there, the judge first served her tea and later demanded sexual favours. After she denied, Kundi allegedly raped her.

The woman also underwent medical examination and the report confirmed that the victim was raped.