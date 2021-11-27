Lower Dir’s civil judge suspended for allegedly raping woman
Share
PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended a senior civil judge for allegedly raping a woman in Lower Dir.
A statement issued by PHC registrar said that the court believes in the supremacy of law.
A day earlier, police arrested judge Jamshed Kundi after the alleged victim lodged a complaint against him. An FIR has also been registered against him.
The victim claimed that she had given gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 million to the judge after he assured her of getting a job for her sister.
She said that Kundi called her on the morning of November 25, 2021, and said that he was unable to get a job for her sister. He asked her to come to his official residence in Balambat area so he could return the money.
When the woman went there, the judge first served her tea and later demanded sexual favours. After she denied, Kundi allegedly raped her.
The woman also underwent medical examination and the report confirmed that the victim was raped.
Pakistani cop, who cried rape, sacked for sharing ... 02:23 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
MUZAFFARGARH – In a bizarre incident in the country’s most populous province a female sub-inspector, who ...
- 10-year-old girl spotted driving car on Faisalabad’s busy road11:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Lower Dir’s civil judge suspended for allegedly raping woman10:09 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- PIA announces to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia09:40 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan to take new census next year for 2023 general election09:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
-
- Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making ...07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza launch their customised fragrance07:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai’s family celebrates her Oxford graduation04:30 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021