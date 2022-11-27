Polling underway for first local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir in 31 years
MUZAFFARABAD – The polling process for by-elections is underway on Sunday for the first phase of the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in 3 decades.
Reports in local media said the polling process is being in three districts of Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Muzaffarabad in Muzaffarabad Division. The polling process started at 8:00 a.m. will continue till 5:00 p.m. in the evening without any break.
At least 2,725 candidates are contesting for 614 local body seats including 31 women. Around 19 candidates have already been elected as councilors unopposed.
On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration had established 1,223 polling stations which include 397 for males, 387 for females and 530 joint stations.
575 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates, 465 from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), 545 from the Pakistan Peoples Party, 113 from All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, 67 from TLP, 46 from JI while 900 independent candidates are contesting.
Authorities have deployed security personnel to all polling stations to avoid any untoward incident amid the polling process.
