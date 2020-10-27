At least seven dead, over 70 madrasa students injured in Peshawar's Dir Colony bomb blast

PESHAWAR - At least four madrasa student were martyred and more than 40 got injured in a bomb blast that hit a religious seminary located in Dir Colony, Peshawar on early Tuesday morning.

According to initial media reports, the blast occurred in a religious seminary (madrasa) in a mosque, located in Zargarabad near Deer Colony in Peshawar.

The explosion took place in the main hall of the madrasa.

Police and rescue teams have reached the site where the explosion has occurred.

A blast has been reported in #Peshawar’s Dir Colony, according to police: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/C6qgpmwTgw — Chaudhary Parvez (@chaudharyparvez) October 27, 2020

The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital, where several children are reported to be in critical condition

According to Superintendent Police of the city, the blast was of explosive material made by IED. The blast took place when the students were busy in ready their lessons.

A large number of locals including parents have rushed towards the blast site in panic.

This is a developing story....