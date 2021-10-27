Saudi Arabia pumps $3 billion into SBP reserves to support Pakistan economy
Web Desk
12:20 AM | 27 Oct, 2021
Saudi Arabia pumps $3 billion into SBP reserves to support Pakistan economy
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Saudi Development Fund (SDB) has announced a “generous directive” to deposit $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves while financing the oil derivatives trade for a total of $1.2 billion during the year.

The move aims to help the Pakistani government support its foreign exchange reserves in the face of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued by the kingdom late Tuesday.

“The fund indicated that these generous directives confirm the Kingdom's continued position in supporting the economy of our sister Republic of Pakistan,” read the statement.

It follows a three-day visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the talks between Pakistan's top economic team and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of the $1 billion loan tranche and receiving a good economic health certificate have remained inconclusive despite Pakistan having implemented a prior condition of increasing electricity and petroleum products prices. However, both sides have shown resolve to remain engaged.

PM Imran woos investors at Riyadh investment forum 08:19 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

JEDDAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the importance of engaging the private sector of Pakistan and ...

More From This Category
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI
05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan
04:38 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
FM Qureshi arrives in Iran to attend Afghanistan ...
03:52 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
UBL continues to have a stellar 2021; 9M profits ...
02:50 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
PAKvNZ: Asif, Malik guide Pakistan to seal ...
10:15 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
PM Imran and Chinese President Xi vow to ...
11:30 AM | 26 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan gets emotional on SRK and Gauri Khan’s 30th wedding anniversary
09:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr