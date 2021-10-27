T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first against England

DUBAI – Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and decided to bat first against England in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Following a categorical win over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum today.

Their bowling unit was right on the job as the Morgan-led squad bundled out West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs before cantering home in 8.2 overs.

Meanwhile, ‘The Tigers’ will also look to march forward and leave behind a disappointing five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain