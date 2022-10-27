Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered in capital amid tears and tributes

Security beefed up in capital as masses flock to Faisal mosque for last rites
Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers offered in capital amid tears and tributes
ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif were offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in the capital today on Thursday.

A huge number of people attended the funeral ritual in the capital while funeral prayers in absentia were also held in Punjab capital and other cities.

As a huge number of people rushed to Faisal Mosque, the capital administration has beefed up security in Islamabad. A heavy contingent of Frontier Corps and Islamabad cops has been deployed around the mosque.

On Wednesday, Arshad’s mother in a video message announced the details of her son’s funeral prayers. She urged people from all walks of life to attend Arshad’s last rites.

The postmortem of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan cops in what they called a ‘mistaken identity’, was done at the PIMS Hospital Islamabad on Wednesday and the samples were sent to laboratories for testing, and the final medical report is due today.

Pakistan has also formed an inquiry committee that will travel to the East African country to investigate the circumstances behind Arshad’s killing.

The two-member committee includes federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, it will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.

The investigative committee was formed after calls were made by the United Nations, US, and other organizations for a thorough probe.

