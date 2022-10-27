Elon Musk is now owner of Twitter

10:10 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Elon Musk is now owner of Twitter
Source: @elonmusk_Instagram
Share

Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is finally the owner of the microblogging site, Twitter, as $44 billion purchase deal was finalized on Thursday.

The 51-year-old business tycoon made the announcement on Twitter in an official statement.

In the statement, Elon explained his reasons for acquiring Twitter, saying, "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society."

"In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

He added, "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

The Twitter bio of the one of the world’s richest persons reads as "Chief Twit".

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media shows Elon roaming in Twitter headquarters. 

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 ... 01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

Twitter Inc has filed a lawsuit against business tycoon Elon Musk for pulling out from $44 billion deal to buy the ...

More From This Category
#WhatsAppDown – Twitter erupts into memes as ...
01:28 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
WhatsApp back online after global outage
11:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Unleash your creativity and win exclusive gifts ...
05:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Atomcamp opts Optimize Digital as their digital ...
03:31 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Google adsense: ‘A payments account was ...
07:28 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Punjab forms committee for adoption of Web 3.0
08:50 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to slain journalist Arshad Sharif
06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr