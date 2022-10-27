LIVE: DG ISPR, DG ISI address press conference on Arshad Sharif's killing

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar is addressing a presser in Rawalpindi, presenting armed forces narrarive after the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Pakistan Army spokesperson started his presser, saying he will clear the air on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the circumstances surrounding it.

At the outset of the media talk, Lt. Gen Babar Iftikhar mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is aware of the presser, saying that it is crucial to unveil the circumstances due to which a specific narrative is being built and people are being misled.

DG ISPR mentioned that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted and faced wrath in yet another attempt to divide forces and people.

Armed forces spokesperson said called slain journalist Arshad Sharif an icon of Pakistani journalism, mentioning that he was the son of a soldier and the brother of a martyr.

Commending Arshad's legacy, Gen Babar clarified that he and his institution holds no grudge against the former despite the fact that he carried extreme narrative on cipher controversy.

Shedding light on Arshad's departure from homeland, he revealed that the provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hatched assassination plot. Later, he revealed that the slain journalist was compelled to leave Pakistan after he was informed about the threats to his life.

He continued saying that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not share any information about death threats with armed forces or intelligence agencies.

More to follow...