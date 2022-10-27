LIVE: DG ISPR, DG ISI address press conference on Arshad Sharif's killing
Share
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar is addressing a presser in Rawalpindi, presenting armed forces narrarive after the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.
Pakistan Army spokesperson started his presser, saying he will clear the air on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the circumstances surrounding it.
At the outset of the media talk, Lt. Gen Babar Iftikhar mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is aware of the presser, saying that it is crucial to unveil the circumstances due to which a specific narrative is being built and people are being misled.
DG ISPR mentioned that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted and faced wrath in yet another attempt to divide forces and people.
Armed forces spokesperson said called slain journalist Arshad Sharif an icon of Pakistani journalism, mentioning that he was the son of a soldier and the brother of a martyr.
Commending Arshad's legacy, Gen Babar clarified that he and his institution holds no grudge against the former despite the fact that he carried extreme narrative on cipher controversy.
Shedding light on Arshad's departure from homeland, he revealed that the provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hatched assassination plot. Later, he revealed that the slain journalist was compelled to leave Pakistan after he was informed about the threats to his life.
He continued saying that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not share any information about death threats with armed forces or intelligence agencies.
More to follow...
- LIVE: DG ISPR, DG ISI address press conference on Arshad Sharif's ...11:26 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- SAvBAN: Bangladesh lose openers chasing massive target of 206 against ...10:46 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- HBL’s 9M’22 profit rises to Rs 55.6 billion, up 20pc YoY, with ...10:29 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest in ...09:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank and Shahid Afridi Foundation collaborate to ...09:32 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from Skardu visit10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022