Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress
Source: social media
Share

Pakistani actor and model Iman Ali is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

The Bol star is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by social media users however his latest clicks in revealing dress sparked outrage.

Netizens and trolls did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing and derogatory comments also poured under her picture.

Earlier during the promotions, the 41-year-old stepped into another controversy and later clarified that she was in no way insulting or being insensitive toward Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan when she said Mahira should’ve stuck to being a VJ and Fawad would’ve been a failed comedian.

Her statement was spread in the wrong light from a throwback video. Now, Iman said that she was only answering the question ‘What career would they have pursued had they not been actors’.

Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at ... 03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Iman Ali is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour given her strong screen ...

On the work front, Iman Ali is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film Tich Button co-starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussayn.

More From This Category
Here's how Pakistanis reacted to explosive ...
02:44 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from ...
10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding ...
10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ...
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on ...
04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress
01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr