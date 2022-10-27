PAKvZIM: Pakistan need 131 runs to beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup clash

PERTH – Zimbabwe has set a target of 131 runs for Pakistan in the Super 12s Group 2 match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's bowling line displayed impressive performance as they managed to restrict Zimbabwe from posting a big total on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets, Shahdab Khan claimed three while Haris Rauf sent a player of the rival team to packing.

From Zimbabwe, Sean William made 31 scores while no other player could cross the 20-run mark, with two batters removed for duck

Days after facing a major defeat in high octane clash with arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Babar-led squad aims to bounce back while locking horns with underdog Zimbabwe.

In today’s game, Team Green field four seamers as Mohammad Wasim Jr. join the squad, and Asif Ali was dropped for today’s game. Meanwhile, top pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will continue to attack Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try their level best as they earlier faced humiliation in a clash against South Africa.

Pakistani squad is expected to roar in the next two fixtures as they will face the Netherlands on October 30 with an eye to improve the run rate with the four available points in the next two games.