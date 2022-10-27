PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash
PERTH – Zimbabwe captain has won the toss and opted to bat in the Super 12s Group 2 matches at Optus Stadium on Thursday.
Men in Green start their expedition for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal berth today as they take on Zimbabwe in the Super 12s Group 2 match.
Days after facing a major defeat in high octane clash with arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Babar-led squad aims to bounce back while locking horns with underdog Zimbabwe.
In today’s game, Team Green field four seamers as Mohammad Wasim Jr. join the squad, and Asif Ali was dropped for today’s game. Meanwhile, top pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will continue to attack Zimbabwe.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try their level best as they earlier faced humiliation in a clash against South Africa.
Pakistani squad is expected to roar in the next two fixtures as they will face the Netherlands on October 30 with an eye to improve the run rate with the four available points in the next two games.
More to follow...
