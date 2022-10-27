SAvBAN: Bangladesh lose openers chasing massive target of 206 against South Africa in T20 World Cup clash

Source: @T20WorldCup/Twitter
SYDNEY– Bangla Tigers got off to an unimpressive start in chase of a massive 206 target as their four players returned to the pavilion inside the powerplay.

Proteas right-arm fast seamer Anrich Nortje got three scalps while Rabada dismissed Afif Hussain.

Bangladeshi opener Soumya Sarker made 15, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (9), and skipper Shakib al Hasan made a mere 1 as the bowling side of Proteas is on fire.

In the first innings, talented Quinton de Kock smashes 63 before returning to the pavilion and Rossouw scored a brilliant ton off 56 balls to help his side past the 200 mark.

Earlier, South African skipper Bavuma won the toss and elect to field first.

Squads

Bangladesh:  Soumya Sarkar,  Najmul Hossain Shanto,  Litton Das,  Shakib Al Hasan,  Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj,  Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

