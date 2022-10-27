Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest in capital today

Funeral prayers at 2pm today at Shah Faisal Mosque
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest in capital today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Slain Pakistani journalist and TV host Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers will be held today at Shah Faisal Mosque at 2 pm today and he will be laid to rest at the graveyard in the H-11 sector in the capital.

On Wednesday, Arshad’s mother in a video message announced the details of her son’s funeral prayers. She urged people from all walks of life to attend Arshad’s last rites.

The postmortem of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan cops in what they called a ‘mistaken identity’, was done at the PIMS Hospital Islamabad on Wednesday and the samples were sent to laboratories for testing, and the final medical report is due today.

Pakistan has also formed an inquiry committee that will travel to the East African country to investigate the circumstances behind Arshad’s killing.

The two-member committee includes federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, it will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.

The investigative committee was formed after calls were made by the United Nations, US, and other organizations for a thorough probe.

