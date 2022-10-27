Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest in capital today
Funeral prayers at 2pm today at Shah Faisal Mosque
Share
ISLAMABAD – Slain Pakistani journalist and TV host Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers will be held today at Shah Faisal Mosque at 2 pm today and he will be laid to rest at the graveyard in the H-11 sector in the capital.
On Wednesday, Arshad’s mother in a video message announced the details of her son’s funeral prayers. She urged people from all walks of life to attend Arshad’s last rites.
The postmortem of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan cops in what they called a ‘mistaken identity’, was done at the PIMS Hospital Islamabad on Wednesday and the samples were sent to laboratories for testing, and the final medical report is due today.
Pakistan has also formed an inquiry committee that will travel to the East African country to investigate the circumstances behind Arshad’s killing.
The two-member committee includes federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, it will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.
Govt includes IB, ISI officers in high-level ... 10:44 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to investigate the mysterious ...
The investigative committee was formed after calls were made by the United Nations, US, and other organizations for a thorough probe.
UN urges Kenya for full investigation into ... 01:44 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has urged the Kenyan authorities to probe ...
- LIVE: DG ISPR, DG ISI address press conference on Arshad Sharif's ...11:26 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- SAvBAN: Bangladesh lose openers chasing massive target of 206 against ...10:46 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- HBL’s 9M’22 profit rises to Rs 55.6 billion, up 20pc YoY, with ...10:29 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest in ...09:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank and Shahid Afridi Foundation collaborate to ...09:32 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from Skardu visit10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022