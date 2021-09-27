Ghana Ali and husband expecting first child
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Share

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and her husband are all set to welcome their first baby. The duo continues to give cute social media updates despite the criticism thrown their way.

Now the adorable couple has announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.

Sharing the happy news with everyone, the Sun Yaara star shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle:

"We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!

Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition.

Please remember us in your prayers", she captioned.

Earlier, Ghana Ali got married in an intimate ceremony where the newlyweds were spotted beaming as the clicks circulating on the internet.

Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens had a lot to say about the couple. Some felt that Ghana's husband was too fat or old for her and others claimed that she is a homewrecker.

