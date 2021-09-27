LIVE – PM Imran addressing at groundbreaking ceremony of KCR project in Karachi

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the project of Karachi Circular Railway project in the country’s largest metropolis.

He earlier landed in Karachi on a day-long visit to perform the groundbreaking of the much-awaited project which is expected to be completed in two years while around half a million passengers will commute on daily basis.

#Live: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addresses groundbreaking ceremony of KCR project in Karachi https://t.co/7jWM9n1Fqe — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 27, 2021

All arrangements have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station. Some reports cited that platforms 7 and 8 have been closed for the general public amid strict security measures.

After providing Karachi with Green Line Buses, PM Imran Khan will kick off the project of Modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) today. KCR is being revamped to resolve the transportation issues in the city & to facilitate daily commute for Karachiites.#KCRBecomesReality pic.twitter.com/oIKmRu5Ski — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 27, 2021

Karachi Circular Railway becoming reality soon. PM Imran Khan will be in Karachi today for inauguration. #KCRBecomesReality pic.twitter.com/JshYPUUJmF — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) September 27, 2021

On Sunday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also revealed that the recent visit of the PM would bring a number of good news for ‘distressed’ Karachi citizens.

KCR is not the only project for which PM is visiting Karachi, Ismail said while mentioning that more good news are coming for the region. He also mentioned that Green Line bus services infrastructure has been completed, while buses have reached the city and we have also started the trial run of the buses.

The Karachi Circular Railway was initially planned to facilitate the employees of Pakistan Railways in Karachi’s eastern neighborhoods. It later turned into a full circle of more than 40 km in the ’70s and connected Karachi’s four main work areas including the port, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE), the city’s central commercial areas, and the Landhi Industrial Area.

The project for the country’s financial capital worked perfectly till 1984 when the number of its trains was slashed. A number of reasons for rooted its shut down, including maintenance and repair, and the government’s inability to spend money on the improvement of tracks and stations. The operation ended in 1999, while thousands rush for buses as an alternate.