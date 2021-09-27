PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railway today
10:49 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railway today
KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in the country’s financial capital today on a day-long visit to perform the groundbreaking of the much-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Reports in local media stated that the premier is all to perform the groundbreaking of the project, which is expected to be completed in two years while around half a million passengers will commute on daily basis.

All arrangements have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station. Some reports cited that platforms 7 and 8 have been closed for the general public amid strict security measures.   

On Sunday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also revealed that the recent visit of the PM would bring a number of good news for ‘distressed’ Karachi citizens.

KCR is not the only project for which PM is visiting Karachi, Ismail said while mentioning that more good news are coming for the region. He also mentioned that Green Line bus services infrastructure has been completed, while buses have reached the city and we have also started the trial run of the buses.

The Karachi Circular Railway was initially planned to facilitate the employees of Pakistan Railways in Karachi’s eastern neighborhoods. It later turned into a full circle of more than 40 km in the ’70s and connected Karachi’s four main work areas including the port, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE), the city’s central commercial areas, and the Landhi Industrial Area.

The project for the country’s financial capital worked perfectly till 1984 when the number of its trains was slashed. A number of reasons for rooted its shut down, including maintenance and repair, and the government’s inability to spend money on the improvement of tracks and stations. The operation ended in 1999, while thousands rush for buses as an alternate.

