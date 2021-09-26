Video leak scandal ‘involving’ PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair hits internet

11:25 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Video leak scandal ‘involving’ PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair hits internet
#ZubairUmar became a top trend on Twitter on Sunday after a leaked video allegedly featuring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair went viral on the internet.

The release of the leaked video on the internet allegedly featuring the former Sindh governor has apparently set the stage for another scandal in the Pakistani politics.

However, some popular TV anchors such as Gharidah Farooqi and Mansoor Ali Khan said they contacted Muhammad Zubair to hear his side of the story and he told them that the video was fake and doctored.

The alleged leaked video of Zubair, brother of incumbent federal minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar, has hit the internet at a time when he is playing on front foot against the military establishment and the ruling party.

However, Twitter users have reacted angrily to the development, with some criticising Zubair and other criticising those who leaked this video. 

