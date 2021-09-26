Video leak scandal puts PML-N leader in trouble

#ZubairUmar became a top trend on Twitter on Sunday after a leaked video allegedly featuring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair went viral on the internet.

The release of the leaked video on the internet allegedly featuring the former Sindh governor has apparently set the stage for another scandal in the Pakistani politics.

However, some popular TV anchors such as Gharidah Farooqi and Mansoor Ali Khan said they contacted Muhammad Zubair to hear his side of the story and he told them that the video was fake and doctored.

مسلم لیگ (ن) رہنما محمد زبیر سے پوچھا۔ انہوں نے ویڈیو کو فیک اور doctored قرار دیا ہے۔ ویڈیو کی تحقیقات اور فرانزک آڈٹ کا ارادہ بھی رکھتے ہیں۔ — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) September 26, 2021

The alleged leaked video of Zubair, brother of incumbent federal minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar, has hit the internet at a time when he is playing on front foot against the military establishment and the ruling party.

However, Twitter users have reacted angrily to the development, with some criticising Zubair and other criticising those who leaked this video.

I have talked to the concerned person and he says its doctored and fake. https://t.co/7y8V3BuH8F — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) September 26, 2021

زبیر عمر سابق گورنر صاحب کی بھی ویڈیو آگئی ہے مارکیٹ میں۔



پر صاحب کہا رہے ویڈیو جعلی ہے۔ 😀#Zubairumar pic.twitter.com/xNJFPdqV6w — القلم حیدری (@HaideHaider110) September 26, 2021

مُجھے کسی نے زبیر عمر کی ویڈیو سینڈ کی ہے جو میں خواتین کی وجہ سے شیئر نہیں کر سکتا یقین کیجئے یہ سیاستدان نہیں ایک پورن سٹار ہے بس اور کچھ نہیں کہ سکتا #zubairUmar pic.twitter.com/dIezB45jOX — Umar Hayat Bajwa (@UmarHayatBajwa) September 26, 2021

Pakistan first 10 Billion Dollar Company



Present video of Zubair Umar pic.twitter.com/1LJNDyK3BR — Haji Syed Dr. ZAQ (@DrZAQ11) September 26, 2021

Zubair Umar was thinking of leaving PMLN and Mariam Nawaz leaked his video.

Remember Mariam Nawaz said that she has multiple videos of different people.



Let's see what deep pockets gonna say about this vulgar video.#ZubairUmar#واحد_حل_صدارتی_نظام pic.twitter.com/IKDEJKGeRI — 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@KaliwalYam) September 26, 2021