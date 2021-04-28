British Council defies Pakistan’s decision on O/A Level exams
12:28 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
British Council defies Pakistan’s decision on O/A Level exams
ISLAMABAD – The British Council Pakistan announced on Tuesday it would go ahead with the Cambridge exams scheduled to take place in May-June this year despite government’s decision to cancel all exams taking place in May due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. 

The British Council however said in a statement shared on Twitter, “Cambridge International and the British Council fully support the government’s decision. We are liaising with the Ministry of Education and working as quickly as we can to put the new arrangements for Cambridge International A Level exams into place from Monday, May 3. We will update schools and students with the new venue details for next week’s exams as soon as we can. In the meantime, all student due to sit for their Cambridge International A Level exams this week should continue to go to the currently published exam venues.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced cancellation of all exams in the country until June 15.

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Shafqat said all O and A Level exams had been postponed until October and November.

