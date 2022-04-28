LIVE: Maulana Tariq Jamil leads Shab-e-Qadar prayers organised by ex-PM Imran at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil made a special prayer for former Prime Minister Imran Khan on account of Shab e Qadr, one of the blessed nights for Muslims, hoping for a better future for Pakistan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking at the special prayer event said the nation failed to exist if it loses its ideology. Lamenting his ouster, the cricketer turned politician said his attempt to model Pakistan on the principles of Madina remained ineffective.

He maintained that foreign conspiracies were hatched against Pakistan's internal affairs. Khan urged believers to pray tonight to become a great nation, saying it's time to break the chains to regain freedom.

Earlier, PTI Chairman took to Twitter about the night prayer. “Pakistan came into being on 14th August 1947 according to 27th Ramadan,” Khan wrote, saying I will raise my hands in prayer to the Lord of Glory for the success of my movement for true sovereignty and democracy.

Pakistan was created on 27th Ramazan 14th August 1947. Today on 27th Ramazan I will be offering Dua at 10.00 pm with Maulana Tariq Jameel for the success of our Movement for Haqeeqi Democracy & the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2022

